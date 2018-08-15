$103.19 Million in Sales Expected for QuinStreet Inc (QNST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) to post $103.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.90 million and the lowest is $101.47 million. QuinStreet reported sales of $87.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year sales of $454.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $448.68 million to $460.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $509.75 million per share, with estimates ranging from $508.06 million to $511.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.62 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

QNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Singular Research initiated coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, July 6th. They issued a “long” rating and a $16.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.96.

In other news, Director James R. Simons sold 230,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $3,244,053.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 125,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $1,742,611.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,254.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 959,746 shares of company stock worth $12,790,067. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 479,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,797. The firm has a market cap of $641.02 million, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

