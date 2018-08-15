$1.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Celanese Co. (CE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will post sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Celanese reported sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year sales of $7.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.17 billion to $7.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.54 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $8.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.74% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Celanese from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “$113.06” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “$113.06” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “$113.06” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.10 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.82.

CE stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.51. 1,166,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,639. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.96. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $118.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.76%.

In related news, EVP Peter G. Edwards sold 3,674 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $424,126.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,815,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,695,000 after purchasing an additional 969,914 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,005,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,759,000 after purchasing an additional 867,269 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 353.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 984,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,359,000 after purchasing an additional 767,484 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,462,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,450,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,612,000 after purchasing an additional 341,770 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The company operates through Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, and Acetyl Intermediates segments.

