1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FLWS. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Noble Financial lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.00 million, a PE ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.23. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In related news, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $32,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,984.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,626 shares in the company, valued at $12,128,262.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 128,758 shares of company stock worth $1,668,565 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 335,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 421,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 87,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,851,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,809 shares in the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-Flowers.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals.

