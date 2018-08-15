$1.26 EPS Expected for Columbia Sportswear (COLM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Columbia Sportswear reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $481.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

COLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CL King downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.13.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 12,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $1,069,525.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,071.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 19,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $1,702,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,949,741.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 158.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,182,000 after acquiring an additional 470,349 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11,253.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 399,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,577,000 after acquiring an additional 396,362 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4,968.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 224,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,173,000 after acquiring an additional 220,255 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 78.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,306 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,976,000 after acquiring an additional 172,688 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 41.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 509,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,979,000 after acquiring an additional 150,337 shares during the period. 39.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLM opened at $90.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $54.89 and a one year high of $95.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

