$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to post $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telephone & Data Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the lowest is $1.25 billion. Telephone & Data Systems posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems will report full year sales of $5.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.06 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Telephone & Data Systems.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

TDS stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.75. 595,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,983. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 0.71. Telephone & Data Systems has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other Telephone & Data Systems news, CAO Douglas W. Chambers sold 4,340 shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $127,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,023. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Peter L. Sereda sold 31,970 shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $963,895.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,820. 16.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 38.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and business rate plans.

