$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will announce earnings per share of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Dycom Industries reported earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $731.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DY. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.45.

In related news, Director Richard K. Sykes acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.81 per share, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,982.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dycom Industries by 1,933.8% in the 2nd quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000.

NYSE:DY opened at $73.57 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $67.15 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

