$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) will announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Science Applications International posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $4.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.74 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The information technology services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Drexel Hamilton cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 21,737 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $1,767,652.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,768.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 22,322 shares of company stock worth $1,814,728 in the last ninety days. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 219.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 81,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares in the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $87.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.39. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $60.21 and a 52-week high of $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

