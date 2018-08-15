$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for FCB Financial Holdings Inc (FCB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:FCB) will report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FCB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. FCB Financial posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FCB Financial will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FCB Financial.

FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. FCB Financial had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $98.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

FCB has been the topic of several research reports. Gabelli cut FCB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank cut FCB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised FCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FCB Financial in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Shares of FCB stock opened at $51.35 on Wednesday. FCB Financial has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $62.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in FCB Financial by 10.2% in the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in FCB Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in FCB Financial by 31.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in FCB Financial by 32.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in FCB Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About FCB Financial

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Florida Community Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, large businesses, and other local organizations and entities in south and central Florida. The company offers various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; checking products; and money market accounts and IRAs.

