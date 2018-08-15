$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Microsoft Co. (MSFT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Microsoft posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $30.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Atlantic Securities raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.18.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $108.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $71.70 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15. The stock has a market cap of $839.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 328,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $35,896,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,209,546.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 28,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $3,183,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,086,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 442,880 shares of company stock worth $48,304,569. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,905,083 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,360,387,000 after purchasing an additional 590,793 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 131,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 11.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,048,219 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,671,000 after purchasing an additional 107,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in Microsoft by 16.4% during the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,229,776 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $112,242,000 after purchasing an additional 173,446 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing segments. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

