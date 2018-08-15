$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) will report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Johnson Controls International posted earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Johnson Controls International.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.31. The stock had a trading volume of 331,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,424. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $32.89 and a one year high of $42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson Controls International (JCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.