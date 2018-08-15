$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zoetis Inc (ZTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) to post $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.75. Zoetis posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zoetis.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.30% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $98.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hilliard Lyons cut Zoetis to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Zoetis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.53.

In other Zoetis news, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $431,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $169,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,283 shares of company stock worth $13,726,174 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 125.3% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974,081 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,069,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,199 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 319.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,036 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Zoetis by 5,516.1% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,679,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,710 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Zoetis by 22.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,410,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,890,000 after purchasing an additional 985,586 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.85. 2,017,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,016. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $93.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zoetis (ZTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.