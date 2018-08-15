$0.50 EPS Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (SOI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 316.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 252.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SOI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, Director William A. Zartler acquired 6,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran acquired 5,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $80,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,095,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 31.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 36.4% during the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 14.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and sells patented mobile proppant management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company's systems are designed for transferring large quantities of proppant to the well sites.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.