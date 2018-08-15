-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chimerix Inc (CMRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) to post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chimerix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.45). Chimerix reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chimerix.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.94 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 1,582.64% and a negative return on equity of 34.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Chimerix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

In related news, Director Ernest Mario sold 45,000 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider M Michelle Berrey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 325,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,652. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 65,192 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 173,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 98,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 605,075 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 27,096 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 259,424 shares during the period. 74.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMRX traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.11. 1,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.36. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $5.94.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

