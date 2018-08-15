-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NBRV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.16). Nabriva Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 642.38% and a negative return on equity of 77.40%. The company had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $18.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

In other Nabriva Therapeutics news, Director Stephen W. Webster purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $36,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Burgess purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 68,660 shares of company stock valued at $238,711. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,188,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 154.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 274,709 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 73.6% in the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 421,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 178,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 207.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 232,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 23,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,891. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.