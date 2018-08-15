$0.34 EPS Expected for Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.35. Atmos Energy also reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $562.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on ATO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $92.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $76.46 and a 12 month high of $93.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $210,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $263,000. 73.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution, and related sales and storage operations.

