-$0.34 EPS Expected for ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 (ASLN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 (NASDAQ:ASLN) will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.36). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,660,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,532,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASLN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.15. 1,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,734. ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $10.44.

ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors.

