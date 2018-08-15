$0.31 EPS Expected for Varex Imaging Corp (VREX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Varex Imaging posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.17). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on VREX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Varex Imaging to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

NASDAQ VREX traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $29.32. 2,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,378. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $27.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.30.

In related news, CEO Sunny Sanyal acquired 7,000 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $197,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.39 per share, with a total value of $283,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,225 shares of company stock valued at $495,256 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital flat panel image detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

