$0.30 EPS Expected for ILG Inc (ILG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ILG Inc (NASDAQ:ILG) will report $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ILG’s earnings. ILG reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ILG will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ILG.

ILG (NASDAQ:ILG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.00 million. ILG had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of ILG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of ILG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ILG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILG traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $34.05. 674,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.41. ILG has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILG. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ILG by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of ILG during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of ILG during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ILG by 277.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 18,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of ILG during the second quarter worth about $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About ILG

ILG, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional vacation services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership (VO), and Exchange and Rental. The VO segment engages in the sale, marketing, financing, and development of vacation ownership interests; and management of vacation ownership resorts, as well as in the provision of related services to owners and homeowners' associations (HOAs).

