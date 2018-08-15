-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Okta Inc (OKTA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.21). Okta posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.81 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 59.95% and a negative net margin of 38.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Okta from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Okta from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Okta from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.

Okta stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.55 and a beta of -1.03. Okta has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $61.00.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $123,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 339,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $17,988,853.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 403,474 shares of company stock worth $21,334,953. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 4.7% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 20,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 129.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 276.1% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 192,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

