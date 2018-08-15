$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Antero Midstream GP LP (AMGP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE:AMGP) to report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Antero Midstream GP’s earnings. Antero Midstream GP reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Midstream GP will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Antero Midstream GP.

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Antero Midstream GP had a net margin of 32.91% and a return on equity of 199.85%. The business had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Antero Midstream GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream GP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream GP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

In related news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 5,000 shares of Antero Midstream GP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $97,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Kilstrom sold 50,000 shares of Antero Midstream GP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $903,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Antero Midstream GP by 73.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream GP in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Midstream GP in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream GP by 856.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 12,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Antero Midstream GP by 29.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMGP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,010. Antero Midstream GP has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 636.67 and a beta of 2.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Antero Midstream GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Antero Midstream GP’s payout ratio is currently 1,666.67%.

Antero Midstream GP Company Profile

Antero Midstream GP LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Marcellus and Utica Shales in West Virginia and Ohio. Its assets consist of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, interests in processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets, which provide midstream services to Antero Resources Corporation under long term fixed fee contracts.

