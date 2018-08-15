$0.03 EPS Expected for Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (EPE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (NYSE:EPE) to post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock.

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (NYSE:EPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy producer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.46 million.

EPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 price target on shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.61.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $872,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Investment Fund Vii L. P sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,979,859 shares of company stock valued at $18,760,073 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPE. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 38,504 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 117,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 42,060 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,592 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 43,217 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,821 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 69,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 73,026 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPE stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $424.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.09.

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock Company Profile

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

