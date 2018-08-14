Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 22,987 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,987 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Boston Properties worth $10,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 11,571.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 189,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 188,036 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Private Vista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth about $446,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Boston Properties from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.86.

BXP opened at $129.91 on Tuesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.57 and a 12-month high of $132.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.73). Boston Properties had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $664.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.3 million square feet and consisting of 167 office properties (including nine properties under construction), six residential properties (including four properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.