Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $11.57 Million Position in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $11,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 166.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 122.7% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 76.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $304.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a PE ratio of 114.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.25. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $250.10 and a 1-year high of $405.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. equities analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 2,101 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $622,988.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $372.19.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

