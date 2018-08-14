Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $11.57 Million Position in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $11,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 166.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 122.7% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 76.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $304.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a PE ratio of 114.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.25. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $250.10 and a 1-year high of $405.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.
In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 2,101 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $622,988.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $372.19.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
