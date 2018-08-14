Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $10.24 Million Position in Southern Co (SO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Southern were worth $10,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 133.8% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 359.3% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $46.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.04. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $42.38 and a twelve month high of $53.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays cut Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.97.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

