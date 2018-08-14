Zogenix (ZGNX) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Zogenix earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 47.4142767009106 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

ZGNX opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 2.13. Zogenix has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $62.75.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zogenix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other Zogenix news, EVP Gail M. Farfel sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $368,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,204.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gail M. Farfel sold 5,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $230,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,336 shares of company stock worth $607,348 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

