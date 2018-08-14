Zilbercoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.00 (ZBC)

Zilbercoin (CURRENCY:ZBC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, Zilbercoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Zilbercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilbercoin has a total market cap of $208,251.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Zilbercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00044710 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003557 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00245153 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002282 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000429 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00061391 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Zilbercoin

Zilbercoin (CRYPTO:ZBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2017. Zilbercoin’s total supply is 9,195,877 coins and its circulating supply is 8,750,209 coins. The official website for Zilbercoin is zilbercoin.de . Zilbercoin’s official Twitter account is @zilbercoin_zbc

Zilbercoin Coin Trading

Zilbercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilbercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilbercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilbercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

