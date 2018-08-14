ZelCash Reaches Market Cap of $1.11 Million (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 14th. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0328 or 0.00000540 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. ZelCash has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $4,576.00 worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZelCash has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.48 or 0.02249079 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00539331 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00014673 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00017058 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00020180 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00041503 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00027093 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00015118 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00044691 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZelCash (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 33,820,850 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

