Zacks: WMIH Corp (WMIH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of WMIH Corp (NASDAQ:WMIH) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.
Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $1.65 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned WMIH an industry rank of 231 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded WMIH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of WMIH in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WMIH in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.85 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on WMIH in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.80 price target on the stock.
WMIH stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.45. 146,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,106,112. WMIH has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.61.
About WMIH
WMIH Corp., through its subsidiary, WM Mortgage Reinsurance Company, Inc, engages in legacy reinsurance business with respect to mortgage insurance operated in runoff mode. The company was formerly known as WMI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to WMIH Corp. in May 2015. WMIH Corp. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
