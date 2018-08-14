Zacks: Sterling Bancorp (SBT) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $14.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sterling Bancorp an industry rank of 164 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. 234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $14.98.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.15 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 36,015 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 15.2% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 872,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 115,255 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 854,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after acquiring an additional 27,243 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth $2,490,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,607,000. 31.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

