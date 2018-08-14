Zacks: Social Reality Inc (SRAX) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ:SRAX) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $6.70 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Social Reality an industry rank of 240 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Social Reality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRAX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Social Reality during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Social Reality during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Social Reality during the 4th quarter worth $442,000. 3.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAX opened at $4.77 on Friday. Social Reality has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $50.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Social Reality had a negative net margin of 40.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter.

Social Reality Company Profile

Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

