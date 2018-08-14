Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kosmos Energy (KOS) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

KOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kosmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Barclays upgraded Kosmos Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered Kosmos Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kosmos Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.29.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $8.36 on Friday. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 49.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Kosmos Energy’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 216,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 23,311 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $785,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 637,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 91,650 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

