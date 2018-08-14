Zacks Investment Research Lowers TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (TRYIY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Toray Industries, Inc. specializes in manufacturing, processing and sales of the following products: The Fibers and Textiles segment manufactures, processes and sells textile; staple fibers, spun yarns, woven and knitted fabrics of nylon and apparel products. The Plastics and Chemical segment offers plastic, nylon, polyester, polypropylene and chemical products. IT-related products segment offers films; electronic circuit- and semiconductor-related materials; color filters for LCDs; and graphic materials. The Carbon Fiber Composite Material segment manufactures and sells carbon fibers and carbon fiber composite materials. The Environment and Engineering segment offers Comprehensive engineering; condominiums; industrial equipment and machinery; environment-related equipment; water treatment membranes and related equipment; materials for housing, building and civil engineering applications. The Life Science segment manufactures and sells medical, pharmaceutical and optical products. “

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.24. TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $21.16.

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter. TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 9.09%. equities research analysts anticipate that TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, plastics and chemicals, IT-related products, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, spun yarns, woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester and acrylics; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

