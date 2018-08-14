Zacks Investment Research Lowers Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM) to Hold

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “
NYSEAMERICAN PLYM opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $19.00.
About Plymouth Industrial Reit
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.
