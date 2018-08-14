Zacks Investment Research Lowers Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM) to Hold

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

NYSEAMERICAN PLYM opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.26% of Plymouth Industrial Reit at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Plymouth Industrial Reit

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

