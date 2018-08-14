Zacks Investment Research Lowers Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (EDN) to Strong Sell

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. (Edenor) is the largest electricity distribution company in Argentina in terms of number of customers and electricity sold (both in GWh and Pesos). Through a concession, Edenor distributes electricity exclusively to the northwestern zone of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the city of Buenos Aires, which has a population of approximately 7 million people and an area of 4,637 sq. km. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $26.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of EDN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.40. 87,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 1.67. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $551.40 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt had a return on equity of 118.79% and a net margin of 5.16%. sell-side analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDN. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,852,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,586,000 after buying an additional 1,018,465 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 449,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,908,000 after buying an additional 39,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 24,248 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt during the 4th quarter valued at $1,156,000. Finally, CarVal Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt Company Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 8.5 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

