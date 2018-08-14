Zacks Investment Research Lowers Corecivic (CXW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “CoreCivic, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which provides correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities. It designs, constructs, owns, manages and renovates jails, prisons, government agencies and inmate transportation companies. CoreCivic, Inc., formerly known as Corrections Corporation of America, is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CXW. ValuEngine cut shares of Corecivic from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corecivic from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.33.

CXW stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. Corecivic has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Corecivic had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $449.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Corecivic will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 14,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $69,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,739.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,337 shares of company stock valued at $561,102 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corecivic in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corecivic in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corecivic in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Corecivic by 254.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corecivic by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

About Corecivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, government real estate solutions, and a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis.

