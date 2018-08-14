Zacks Investment Research Downgrades REMY COINTREAU/ADR (REMYY) to Sell

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Shares of REMYY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.77. 2,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.25.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

