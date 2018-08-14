Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Crocs (CROX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Crocs, Inc. is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for men, women and children. Crocs offers a broad portfolio of all-season products, while remaining true to its core molded footwear heritage. All Crocs shoes feature Croslite material, a proprietary, revolutionary technology that gives each pair of shoes the soft, comfortable, lightweight, non-marking and odor-resistant qualities that Crocs fans have known and love. Crocs celebrates the fun of being a little different and encourages fans to Find Your Fun in every colorful pair of shoes. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price target on shares of Crocs and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crocs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, FIX downgraded shares of Crocs to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.86.

CROX opened at $17.94 on Friday. Crocs has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $19.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -897.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.26. Crocs had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.47 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Crocs by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Crocs by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 143,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 11,188 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,792,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 665,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,724,000 after buying an additional 314,845 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

