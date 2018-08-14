Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Albireo Pharma (ALBO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on ALBO. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Friday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised Albireo Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Albireo Pharma in a report on Friday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.40.

ALBO opened at $31.71 on Friday. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $39.87.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. equities analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jan Mattsson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $806,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,535.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth $335,000. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

