Zacks: Charah Solutions Inc (CHRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.83 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $13.83 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.12 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Charah Solutions an industry rank of 198 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. First Analysis assumed coverage on Charah Solutions in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Charah Solutions in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Charah Solutions in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Charah Solutions in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Jack A. Blossman, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $520,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHRA traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 128,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,964. Charah Solutions has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It is involved in the development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management activities, including clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charah Solutions (CHRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.