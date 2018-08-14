Zacks: Brokerages Set $19.00 Target Price for BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS)

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $19.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BioLife Solutions an industry rank of 121 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

BLFS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday.

In other BioLife Solutions news, Director Raymond W. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,517.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,583 shares in the company, valued at $237,225.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 586,938 shares of company stock worth $6,817,497. Company insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. 16.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.81 and a beta of 0.64. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $22.86.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 1.76%. equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, and delayed-onset cell damage and death.

