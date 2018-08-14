Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sutherland Asset Management Corp (SLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.84 Million

Brokerages expect that Sutherland Asset Management Corp (NYSE:SLD) will post $17.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sutherland Asset Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.89 million. Sutherland Asset Management posted sales of $16.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutherland Asset Management will report full-year sales of $67.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $69.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $80.50 million per share, with estimates ranging from $72.50 million to $88.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sutherland Asset Management.

Sutherland Asset Management (NYSE:SLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Sutherland Asset Management had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $35.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLD shares. Compass Point cut shares of Sutherland Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sutherland Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sutherland Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sutherland Asset Management from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sutherland Asset Management in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

SLD stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.62. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,943. Sutherland Asset Management has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $525.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. This is a boost from Sutherland Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Sutherland Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 112.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sutherland Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sutherland Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sutherland Asset Management by 267.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 10,063 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sutherland Asset Management by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sutherland Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Sutherland Asset Management Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

