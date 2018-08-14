Zacks: Brokerages Expect Novartis AG (NVS) to Announce $1.35 EPS

Equities analysts expect Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Novartis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. Novartis reported earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novartis will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $5.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Novartis.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, July 19th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novartis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

In other Novartis news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $47,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 59,999 shares of company stock worth $234,152 in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS opened at $82.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $190.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. Novartis has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $94.19.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novartis (NVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.