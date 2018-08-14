Zacks: Brokerages Expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) to Announce $1.00 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.07. Magellan Midstream Partners posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $644.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.92.

Shares of MMP opened at $70.27 on Tuesday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 335.1% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.