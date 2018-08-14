Zacks: Brokerages Expect Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) to Post $1.42 EPS

Brokerages predict that Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) will report earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.55. Magellan Health reported earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Health will report full year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $5.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magellan Health.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Magellan Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

In related news, CEO Barry M. Smith sold 13,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $1,282,127.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,596.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Magellan Health stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $75.85. 210,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.40. Magellan Health has a 1-year low of $71.03 and a 1-year high of $112.25.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. It operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine for health plans, care organizations, and employers.

