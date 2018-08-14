Zacks: Brokerages Expect Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL) to Post $0.25 EPS

Analysts predict that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Comtech Telecomm.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Comtech Telecomm. reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Comtech Telecomm..

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $147.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Comtech Telecomm. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

In other news, Director Edwin Kantor sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $49,683.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,897.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 11.5% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 25.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 320,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,565,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 181,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comtech Telecomm. stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. Comtech Telecomm. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The company has a market cap of $816.36 million, a P/E ratio of 101.85, a PEG ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 13th. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is 117.65%.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comtech Telecomm. (CMTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.