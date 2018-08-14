Zacks: Brokerages Expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (ADAP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.22% and a negative net margin of 191.14%.

ADAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.94.

ADAP traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $8.43. 244,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,164. The company has a market cap of $826.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.99. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $14.63.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 121,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $1,635,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 17,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $232,047.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,749 in the last ninety days. 26.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 43,632.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 785,387 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 37,792 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 215,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 125,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 21,839 shares during the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. Its platform enables in identifying cancer targets; finding and genetically engineering T-cell receptors (TCR); and producing TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

