Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $959.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) will announce $959.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $958.00 million to $960.00 million. Keysight Technologies posted sales of $832.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year sales of $3.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.00 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.95 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Barclays set a $58.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

In other news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 29,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $1,831,839.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total transaction of $17,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 629,786 shares of company stock worth $37,616,339. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.01. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

