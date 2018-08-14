Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Israel Chemicals Ltd (ICL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) will report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Israel Chemicals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Israel Chemicals reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Israel Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Israel Chemicals.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. Israel Chemicals had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Israel Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Israel Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

Shares of Israel Chemicals stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.23. 8,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.35. Israel Chemicals has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $5.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Israel Chemicals by 526.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 473,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 397,649 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 40.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,014,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 579,976 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 10.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 73,300 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 150.9% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 253,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 152,238 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 312.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 356,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Israel Chemicals Company Profile

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Essential Minerals and Specialty Solutions. The company extracts potash from the Dead Sea; mines and produces potash, salt, and Polysulphate; and produces, markets, and sells pure magnesium and magnesium alloys, as well as produces dry carnallite and related by-products, including chlorine and sylvinite.

