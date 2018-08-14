Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to post sales of $10.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.86 billion. Honeywell International posted sales of $10.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year sales of $43.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.28 billion to $43.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $45.22 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $44.92 billion to $45.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “$153.70” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. MED assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.29.

In related news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 3,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $484,795.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,760.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 114,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $17,196,247.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 314,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,271,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,977 shares of company stock valued at $19,788,828 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The Ozarks raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 11,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.11. 208,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066,058. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $134.50 and a 1 year high of $165.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $113.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.91%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

