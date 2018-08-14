Zacks: Analysts Expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.35. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.27 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.36%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Bank of America cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.81.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO Mark L. Butler sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $28,087,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,678,372 shares in the company, valued at $275,510,062.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Swygert sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $3,570,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,081.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,918,740 shares of company stock valued at $137,816,742. Insiders own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,447. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.11. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $41.31 and a 1-year high of $77.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

